West Indies to host Pakistan, chase rankings boost for 2019 World Cup

West Indies will host a full series, including three Tests, against Pakistan beginning March 31, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has said. Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain will stage two Twenty20s, to be followed by three one-dayers at the Guyana National Stadium.

Kingston’s Sabina Park will host the first Test from April 22, followed by matches in Bridgetown (April 30-May 4) and Roseau (May 10-14). Former giants West Indies rank a lowly eighth in tests and WICB manager of operations Roland Holder said the series against No.5 Pakistan would offer an additional opportunity to improve their ranking. “Any series against Pakistan always poses an interesting contest for the West Indies,” he said in a statement.

Read More | Why Pakistan in danger of not qualifying directly for 2019 World Cup

The WICB has recently appointed Jimmy Adams as the director of cricket. There was no word from WICB on the possibility of playing two Twenty20s in Pakistan, which remains a no-go zone for top teams wary of security issues in the south Asian country. “There is an offer (from the PCB) to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance,” Holder had earlier told ESPNcricinfo.

Schedule of Pakistan’s tour of West Indies:

Mar 31: 1st T20I, Port-of-Spain, Apr 2: 2nd T20I, Port-of-Spain

ODIs

Apr 7: 1st ODI, Providence, Apr 9: 2nd ODI, Providence, Apr 11: 3rd ODI, Providence

Tests

Apr 22-26: 1st Test, Kingston, Apr 30-May 4: 2nd Test, Bridgetown, May 10-14: 3rd Test, Roseau