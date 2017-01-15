Who is Mitchell Swepson, the rookie spinner in Australia squad for India tour?

Australia called up uncapped Mitchell Swepson to boost the spin contingent for next month’s India series to four, as Glenn Maxwell returned to the Test fold in a 16-man squad.

Queenslander Mitchell Swepson, 23, was the major surprise of the touring party, getting the call up after just 14 first-class games, claiming 41 wickets. He plays for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

Swepson joins lead spinner Nathan Lyon, Ashton Agar and Steve O’Keefe in the squad.

“To be honest, I didn’t really know how to take it. I was just so shocked,” Swepson told reporters.

The Queensland leg-spinner admitted he thought he had no chance of earning his first international call-up, despite the endorsement of spin legend Shane Warne.

“It’s awesome to get that sort of feedback from the best leg-spinner we’ve ever seen play the game,” Swepson said.

Interim national selector Trevor Hohns said the panel was excited by Swepson’s potential.

“He is an exciting young leg -spinner, gives the ball a very good rip, he’s a wicket-taking leg-spinner that has come through the pathway system,” Hohns said.

“We feel he has a lot of potential and want to see him take his opportunity in conditions that should suit him should he get a chance.”

Australia have not won a Test match in India since 2004, and the four-Test February-March series is expected to be a supreme test for skipper Steve Smith and his team.

The first Test against top-ranked India begins in Pune on February 23.