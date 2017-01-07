Why are you in hospital? Virender Sehwag asks Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle tweeted a selfie in what looked like a hospital bed all with drips, needles and the likes. “Long live the king,” he wrote with the photograph.

Long live the king ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/zgcnOUJ8pP — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 7, 2017

I will tell you later. Thanks 😉 https://t.co/lsw7sfuMtC — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 7, 2017

Virender Sehwag was one of the first to write back: “Get well soon Universe Boss. The king will surely live long but what happened?”

Chris Gayle replied with: “I will tell you later. Thanks,” and a smilie.

The West Indian swashbuckling batsman last month said an injury has kept him out of the Big Bash League.

“I am not playing in the Big Bash as I am spending time with my family and recuperating from an injury. I am eyeing a comeback during Pakistan Super League (PSL) and then the Indian Premier League,” Gayle had said.

4th Jan officially 1 year anniversary #DontBlushBaby - Australia, lighten the phuck Up!!!… https://t.co/GRoNrV6DNp — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 4, 2017

Earlier in the week, Gayle had posted a raunchy video on social media and telling Australia to “lighten the phuck up”, saying it completed a year of the “Don’t Blush Baby” incident.

The powerful Jamaican batsman alluded to comments he made during a sideline interview with then-Channel 10 host Mel McLaughlin. The interview took place after a Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League game in which Gayle had just played.

During the interview Gayle asked McLaughlin whether she would be interested in getting a drink. He was later fined 10,000 Dollars (Australian) over the incident and condemned by Cricket Australia for his comments.

Gayle also apologised, saying: “There wasn’t anything at all meant to be disrespectful or offensive to Mel and if she felt that way I’m really sorry for that. There wasn’t any harm meant in that particular way to any particular person like that. It was a simple joke, the game was going on. Entertainment, things get out of proportion but these things do happen.”

Beard haters...kiss my phucking beard!!! https://t.co/dYN0kgN9rk — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) January 1, 2017

In the anniversary video-- shot during a street festival - Gayle accompanied a link to the Instagram video read: “4th jan officially 1 year anniversary #DontBlushBaby - Australia lighten the phuck up!!!”

Chris Gayle has named his daughter, Blush!