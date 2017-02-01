Why Kedar Jadhav hired a bouncer after India vs England ODI series success

Kedar Jadhav’s star act turned the fortunes for India in the ODI series against England, which the hosts won 2-1. With 232 runs in three matches, the 31-year-old Pune batsman was chosen for Man of the Series award.

For someone who has been a late bloomer as far as his international career goes, the achievement has brought him fame and attention that is becoming a little difficult for him to handle alone.

So, Jadhav, who scored one ton and a half-century in the ODI series, has now hired a bouncer after his feat against England. He even consults him before going to his favourite restaurant, Vaishali – a vegetarian South Indian outlet.

Turning point of career

Kedar Jadhav, earlier, said the series against England was the turning point of his career.

“After hitting the century against England in Pune, I thought if I continue with the same performance, there is a possibility of getting man of the series (award),” he said.

“I think the ODI series against England is the turning point of my cricketing career,” said the batsman, who made 120 off 76 balls in the exciting run-chase in the first ODI.

Major change in food habit

Jadhav added that apart from his on-field dedication, he had to sacrifice a lot off-field too – on including changing his food habit.

“My parents had promised God that if they get a son, they’d turn vegetarian. So, I’ve always been a pure vegetarian. But I realised, despite working hard, I was struggling to maintain my fitness level,” he said.

“So I told my father that for my cricket, I needed to start eating meat. He agreed, and I’ve added chicken, fish, lamb to my diet since,” Jadhav said at a felicitation function in Pune recently.