Why Mashrafe Mortaza wore No. 0 jersey for Rangpur Riders in Bangladesh Premier League

Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza has said that his decision to sport a new jersey number — during the 2017 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) — is in tune with his intentions of making a fresh start.

The 34-year-old fast bowler, who is credited for Bangladesh cricket team’s recent rise in limited-overs formats, is seeking a fresh start after a horror tour of South Africa where his side was hammered in all three formats.

Mortaza was not part of the Test and T20 teams that suffered at the hands of the South Africans, but he did lead the visitors in their 0-3 thrashing in the ODIs.

Typically seen donning No. 2 on his jersey, Mortaza walked out with ‘0’ engraved on his Rangpur Riders jersey in a BPL match against Rajshahi Kings.

Mortaza explained things after the match. He spoke about a recent interview of Herschelle Gibbs he read, in which the former South African batsman spoke about starting from zero.

“I was inspired by an interview of Gibbs that I read a few days back. There it was stated ‘start from zero again’ and honestly it was quite motivating,” Mortaza was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. “Initially, I wore 20 and then later decided to keep the first part and began wearing 2. Now I am going back to the second part to complete the circle,” he added.

Gibbs used to wear the last two digits of his birth year, 1974, on his South Africa jersey. Later on, he used to sport ‘00’ on his jersey.

Moving on from SA disaster

Meanwhile, Mortaza urged Bangladesh to move on from the defeats in South Africa.

“As a professional I cannot look back and hold on to it. Today is a good day; tomorrow might be a bad one. We need to work so that we can make sure day after tomorrow is better,” said Mortaza.

“How focused we are is important (more) than anything else. What I specifically want to do and achieve is (also) important. As a professional you will have good and bad times. You need to take everything into your stride and make that count in the long run,” he added.