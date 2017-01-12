Why Prince Ganguly won’t be BCCI ‘king’

Expectation that former India skipper Sourav Ganguly could occupy the vacant position of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president has been dashed.

The Justice RM Lodha Committee, in a clarification on Thursday, said the Cricket Association of Bengal president will complete his term as office-bearer in the state unit --- he started as joint secretary in 2014 --- in July. With the three-year tenure ending, Ganguly will have to serve a three-year cooling off period before being eligible to contest any post, according to the Lodha recommendations for administrative reform in BCCI.

Technically, Ganguly can head the BCCI, but will still have to step down in July.

The Lodha panel also clarified that no office-bearer made ineligible following the Supreme Court order on January 2 can represent the national body in International Cricket Council meetings.

The panel issued fresh clarifications on Thursday to clear the air over the nine-year cap in cricket administration and lay down the rules about eligibility for representing BCCI.

Ganguly on future

However, Ganguly, who also headed the BCCI technical committee and was a member of its players’ advisory committee, said on Thursday he has not thought about his future as a cricket administrator once his CAB tenure ends.

“I’ve not thought about anything. We will see what needs to be done,” he said. Ganguly also denied stepping down as the Bengal unit boss. “I have not done so,” he replied when asked.

In the run-up to the Supreme Court order, Ganguly was seen as a candidate to head the Board as president Anurag Thakur faced ouster.

The Lodha panel has issued a seven-point clarification in response to queries following its recommendations on administrative reforms in the Board.

“In keeping with the spirit of the honourable Supreme Court’s judgement, a disqualified office-bearer is no longer to be associated with cricket administration. He/She is disqualified from being a representative or nominee of the member association or the BCCI and cannot discharge any other role in or on behalf of the association or the BCCI. He/She cannot function within the association in any patron or advisory capacity nor be a member of a committee or council,” it said.

Only three selectors

It clarifies that Thakur won’t be representing India in the ICC Board. It also bars Sharad Pawar, who has stepped down as MCA president, from keeping the post of alternate director. Deposed BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke too can’t attend the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee meeting.

On Wednesday, the Lodha Committee had directed BCCI to stick to the directive of having only a three-man selection panel, all former Test players, while picking the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup game.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had written to the Lodha Committee for guidance to which its secretary, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, said: “It would be appropriate for further selections to be made by a three-member selection committee. You may therefore prune the selection committee to three selectors with Test experience.”

That renders two of the selectors, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, who have not played Tests, ineligible. The others are chief selector, MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, all former Test players.