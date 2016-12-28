Why teen sensation Prithvi Shaw’s world of cricket is only getting bigger

Mumbai’s teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw received his maiden Ranji Trophy call-up when he was on Wednesday included for the semifinal against Tamil Nadu to be played at Rajkot from January 1. The 17-year old will take the place of opener Kevin Almeida in the squad of 15 members.

Shaw was included after his performances in India’s U-19 victorious campaign in the Asia Cup. Shaw impressed with his technique and shot selection in his maiden India U-19 tournament where he finished the third highest run-getter for India with 191 runs in five matches.

After Shaw’s 89 in the first match of the tournament against Malaysia, the Mumbai batsman was not able to convert his starts into big scores.

Regular opener Akhil Herwadkar has not yet recovered from the injury and Mumbai was in search of an opener. Almeida was rewarded with a place in the Ranji squad in the quarterfinal after scoring a triple hundred in a local match. But the southpaw failed miserably against Hyderabad.

Shaw’s instant claim to fame was when he smashed a record 546 runs — the then highest score by any Indian batsman in schools cricket. Shaw, playing for Rizvi Springfield, smashed the record in a Harris Shield match at Azad Maidan.

Praise from all quarters was swift. Other forms of appreciation also followed some time later: Professional Management Group handed him a Rs 36-lakh contract and he toured England to play in the Yorkshire League under an exchange programme.

Mumbai squad: Aditya Tare (c & wk), Praful Waghela, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Abhishek Nayar, Shardul Thakur, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Sufiyan Shaikh (wk), Vijay Gohil, Akshay Girap, Eknath Kerkar, Prithvi Shaw.