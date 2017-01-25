Why Virat Kohli isn’t paying heed to the hype around England pacer Tymal Mills

India captain Virat Kohli played down the hype around England pacer Tymal Mills, saying he will reserve his comment on him till the time he has actually played him.

“I have played many bowlers with the calibre of bowling 90 mph, so it makes no difference to me. Yes, I will make a comment on Mills’s bowling only after playing against him,” Kohli said ahead of the first India-England T20I here, on Wednesday.

Kohli, who has been the highest run getter for India in T20Is so far, claimed they would definitely like to extend their winning streak even in this format of the game after winning the Test as well as the ODI series.

“We want to play more special cricket, play more positive than what we have in the past and not worry about the result too much. In this format we need to go out show our true potential,” he said. “This format allows you to get rid of that and express yourself, the skills that you have.”

Big break for Rasool, Chahal

Praising the domestic performance of Parvez Rasool and Yuzvendra Chahal , Kohli said that the areas they are bowling in are pretty good and economical. Rasool and leg-spinner Amit Mishra have been drafted in place of the rested Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

“Everyone has seen Yuzvendra’s performance and even Rasool has played under me at the RCB (in the Indian Premier League). He is pretty confident can bowl with the new ball against the most attacking guys,” he said.

“These two guys are very smart about their bowling. I am sure they will able to replicate it at this level. It is probably a breakthrough series for them. They haven’t played a big series yet so this might be the perfect opportunity to seal their spots as T20 specialist spinners for the future,” said Kohli.

Kohli is also backing Suresh Raina to do well in this format of game. “We still believe he (Raina) has enough to contribute in shorter formats. It is a series of opportunities for a lot of guys to seal their spot of whatever you want to call it.”

“Everyone is included in the squad is because we feel that they can contribute. At the end of the day, it is up to the individual to perform. Hopefully he (Raina) does get back into the groove, he certainly has a lot to offer.”

No drastic change in line-up

Refusing to go for a drastic change in the batting line-up for the first game, Kohli said that he has a set combination for the first game. “Problem always arises when you don’t have consistency. Starting now we would be able to figure out after a few games the best combination going forward.”

“In the first game, you have a set line-up to start with but if there are consistency issues with a batting position then it becomes difficult whether you want to replace the guy or stick with him for a few more games. We have got quite a few youngsters who want to prove with senior guys in the team. Eventually the idea is groom them enough and then to give them more confidence and have gradual progress graph.”