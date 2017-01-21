Why Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech wants ‘fierce’ to be husband’s middle name

Yuvraj Singh’s career-best 150 in the second ODI against England in Cuttack made his comeback to the Indian cricket team extra special. It was his first century after 2011 World Cup and the country celebrated his achievement.

His wife Hazel Keech also joined in the celebrations with a special message on social media. “Fierce should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that,” she wrote.

“Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. There’s the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer.”

Yuvraj married Hazel Keech on November 30, 2016, and she has brought him luck it seems.

Courtesy the 35-year-old Yuvraj’s 14th ODI ton and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 134 India notched a huge total of 381 for six against England, who fell short by 15 runs in chase.

Yuvraj, who was adjudged Man of the Match, thanked his teammates after the feat for their trust. “Self-confidence is always there when you have the backing of the team and captain. I think Virat has showed a lot of trust in me and it was very important for me that people in the dressing room trust me,” Yuvraj said, after helping India seal the three-match series 2-0 in Cuttack,” he said.

“It feels great. It’s been a while since I got a hundred. After recovering from cancer, the first two-three years were very hard. I had to work hard on my fitness and I was in and out of the team. I was not able to get a permanent spot,” he said.

What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show :) @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mU8o3iJfZi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

His effort was also lauded by greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag.