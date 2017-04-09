Will N Srinivasan represent BCCI at ICC? Decision likely today

In what is likely to raise fresh controversy, former Indian cricket Board president, N Srinivasan, is understood to have been chosen to attend this month’s crucial International Cricket Council meeting that will take a final call on distribution of global revenues. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India officials and state unit representatives met informally on Saturday, on the eve of the BCCI’s Special General Meeting in the capital.

According to sources, Srinivasan, barred from attending the SGM but said to be keen to represent the Indian board and take on ICC over its plans to prune the financial share as decided in the Big Three agreement in 2014, met the officials in a dinner.

READ | ‘Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of bindas Rohit Sharma, Lasith Malinga’

Srinivasan, forced out as BCCI president due to conflict of interest in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal, and then edged out as the ICC president, is said to have got the backing of the officials. If Srinivasan’s name is not ratified, BCCI treasurer, Anirudh Chaudhry, could be chosen.

Srinivasan, the Tamil Nadu unit president, is barred from attending the SGM as per the Justice RM Lodha panel recommendations. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) appointed by the Supreme Court has also made it clear he can’t represent the Board at the ICC.

The SGM will be attended by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. None from the CoA will attend and Johri briefing the four CoA members.

READ | IPL 2017 T20: Bereaved Rishabh Pant’s courageous knock highlights RCB vs DD clash

The SGM, which has a six-point agenda, will also decide on the appointment of an Ombudsman till the next AGM and receive reports of various committees.

Joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary is also a staunch Srinivasan loyalist. It remains to be seen how the various state units that attend the meeting decide, and which associations will be attending.

Some units like Vidarbha, which has conformed to the changes prescribed by the Lodha panel, may object to Srinivasan’s presence and choice.

READ | IPL 2017 T20: Kedar Jadhav, bowlers set up RCB’s 15-run win over DD

It will be interesting to see what Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which will be represented by president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Avishek Dalmiya, decide.

“Srinivasan and his loyalists have nothing to lose. His loyalists have had their wings clipped by the CoA. They would pass Srinivasan’s name and then wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict,” a senior state unit official said.

The CoA has clarified that no disqualified official can be a part of any BCCI meeting or be its representative at any other forum.