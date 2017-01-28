With IPL on mind, pacer Chris Jordan eager to display his skills in T20 series

There’s no doubt England cricketers have their eyes set on the Indian Premier League (IPL) this time. India’s cash-rich T20 tournament wasn’t a top priority for the English cricketers some years ago, but over the past few years things seem to have changed.

Making a comeback to the England T20 team for the three-match series, pacer Chris Jordan not only wants to use this platform to improve his prospects for the other formats, but also impress the IPL franchisees.

Jordan wasn’t retained by IPL finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be going into the auction for the 10th edition. “I’m going back into the auction and obviously hope to get picked up. It’s a tournament I really enjoyed. It really helped develop me as a player from the mental point of view, playing in front of big crowds every other day almost and you’re under a lot of pressure to deliver and perform.”

“With Bangalore we made it to the final and obviously we want to go that one step further but it’s a tournament I really enjoyed. It’s done really well and hopefully I go back and get picked up,” said Jordan ahead of the second T20 International against India here.

The IPL experience last year seems to have helped Jordan on how to bowl against the Indian batsmen. “Yeah, definitely I got (KL) Rahul out the other day (in the first T20 at Kanpur) and playing with him at Bangalore, bowled at him loads in the nets. He’s a good mate of mine as well so he had a little laugh about it. That experience didn’t hurt me at all but it counts for nothing because cricket plays on the day and you still have to deliver your skills on the day,” said Jordan.