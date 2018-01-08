Wriddhiman Saha achieves a ‘perfect 10’ in Cape Town, sets India record

The Cape Town Test between South Africa and India has seen some magnificent performances. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/87 and Hardik Pandya’s magnificent 93 were the stand-out performances for Virat Kohli’s side. However, Wriddhiman Saha was the unsung hero in the side as he achieved a unique record at Newlands. (SA vs IND 1st Test Day 4 UPDATES)

When Saha caught Morne Morkel off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he became the first India wicketkeeper to effect 10 dismissals in a Test match, breaking MS Dhoni’s record. (SA vs IND 1st Test Day 4 SCORES)

Saha has enjoyed a magnificent time behind the stumps in the Test match. In the first innings, he took the catches of Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada. He kept well to both pace, spin and his magnificent run continued even in the second innings. Elgar’s wicket was taken by Hardik Pandya while Saha once again took the key catches of de Kock, du Plessis, Keshav Maharaj and Morkel to get the perfect 10.

Saha surpassed the record of MS Dhoni, who dismissed nine batsman (8 catches, 1 stumping) against Australia at Melbourne in 2014-15. Nayan Mongia’s eight catches at Durban in 1996-97 was the previous best in a Test for India against South Africa.

South Africa continues to be a haven for wicketkeeping records. The most catches in a Test match is held by England keeper Jack Russell, who took 11 catches against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test of 1995.