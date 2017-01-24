 Wriddhiman Saha automatic choice, Parthiv Patel has to wait, says Sourav Ganguly | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 24, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Wriddhiman Saha automatic choice, Parthiv Patel has to wait, says Sourav Ganguly

Wriddhiman Saha’s approach during his unbeaten 203 in the Irani Cup final against Gujarat spelt out the difference between him and Parthiv Patel when it comes to Test wicketkeeper selection, opines Sourav Ganguly

cricket Updated: Jan 24, 2017 19:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

England's wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow watches as India's Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam on November 18, 2016. (AFP)

Even before Wriddhiman Saha had scored a double ton in the Irani Cup tie for Rest of India, Sourav Ganguly’s mind was made up as to who is India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests.

“This is domestic cricket; Wriddhi (Saha) is successful at Test level so he is an automatic choice. Parthiv (Patel) will have to wait,” said Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at the Eden on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of a programme to felicitate the Bengal under-19 team which won the Cooch Behar Trophy, a first for the state in 19 years, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Wriddhiman Saha made an unbeaten 203 to help Rest of India beat Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat by six wickets in Mumbai on Tuesday. India play a four-Test series against Australia in February.

Saha had strained his left thigh in the second Test against England and was replaced by Patel who made 11 and 32 in this tie. Wriddhiman Saha was adjudged Man of the Match in the Irani Cup final.

“The way Saha approached the innings made (all) the difference,” said Rest of India skipper Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 116 and shared a 316-run stand with the Bengal keeper-batsman.

‘No word on Eden hosting Test vs Bangladesh’

When the conversation turned to the possibility of Eden hosting the one-off Test against Bangladesh, Ganguly said the CAB hasn’t been told anything yet.

“If this is a last-minute thing, we might tell them we won’t host it. There are tickets to be printed, permissions to be got,” said Ganguly without specifying when the CAB needs to be told for it to be ready for the Test scheduled o February 9.

Ganguly also said he had no idea about what the Supreme Court had decided on Tuesday and when the special general meeting of the CAB would be held in the light of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

tags

more from cricket

How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
How your Dad bought insurance and why you can do better
Promotional feature

Recommended for you