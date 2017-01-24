Wriddhiman Saha automatic choice, Parthiv Patel has to wait, says Sourav Ganguly

Even before Wriddhiman Saha had scored a double ton in the Irani Cup tie for Rest of India, Sourav Ganguly’s mind was made up as to who is India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests.

“This is domestic cricket; Wriddhi (Saha) is successful at Test level so he is an automatic choice. Parthiv (Patel) will have to wait,” said Ganguly, the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), at the Eden on Tuesday afternoon on the sidelines of a programme to felicitate the Bengal under-19 team which won the Cooch Behar Trophy, a first for the state in 19 years, in New Delhi on Sunday.

Wriddhiman Saha made an unbeaten 203 to help Rest of India beat Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat by six wickets in Mumbai on Tuesday. India play a four-Test series against Australia in February.

Saha had strained his left thigh in the second Test against England and was replaced by Patel who made 11 and 32 in this tie. Wriddhiman Saha was adjudged Man of the Match in the Irani Cup final.

“The way Saha approached the innings made (all) the difference,” said Rest of India skipper Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 116 and shared a 316-run stand with the Bengal keeper-batsman.

‘No word on Eden hosting Test vs Bangladesh’

When the conversation turned to the possibility of Eden hosting the one-off Test against Bangladesh, Ganguly said the CAB hasn’t been told anything yet.

“If this is a last-minute thing, we might tell them we won’t host it. There are tickets to be printed, permissions to be got,” said Ganguly without specifying when the CAB needs to be told for it to be ready for the Test scheduled o February 9.

Ganguly also said he had no idea about what the Supreme Court had decided on Tuesday and when the special general meeting of the CAB would be held in the light of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.