WWE superstar John Cena given cricket tips by Sydney Thunders’ Shane Watson

WWE superstar John Cena appears to have found a mentor in Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the former tried his hand at the gentleman’s game during a recent trip to Sydney.

Cena, who is currently Down Under to promote his upcoming film ‘Ferdinand’, certainly found his cricket experience to be a challenging one.

The 16-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to share his experience of learning the ropes in a sport that isn’t so commonly played in the United States of America (USA).

Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent... U🚫C🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2017

Watson, who took up the job of aiding the wrestling champ in his bid to master the game, also shared an image of the two.

Despite Cena’s lack of faith in his cricketing abilities, Australia’s Big Bash League outfit Sydney Thunders was confident that he could hit a few big ones.

The league is set to commence on December 9 as the Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades at North Sydney Oval.