WWE superstar John Cena given cricket tips by Sydney Thunders’ Shane Watson
WWE superstar John Cena, who is currently in Australia to promote his upcoming film ‘Ferdinand’, was given a few tips on cricket by former Australian cricket team all-rounder Shane Watson.cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2017 14:57 IST
WWE superstar John Cena appears to have found a mentor in Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the former tried his hand at the gentleman’s game during a recent trip to Sydney.
Cena, who is currently Down Under to promote his upcoming film ‘Ferdinand’, certainly found his cricket experience to be a challenging one.
READ | Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic No.10 jersey ‘unofficially’ retired by BCCI - This is why
The 16-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to share his experience of learning the ropes in a sport that isn’t so commonly played in the United States of America (USA).
Read some #Ferdinand, played some Cricket (poorly) and had a great time the past few days in Sydney until the teacher took attendance in class and I was marked absent... U🚫C🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/stIOqDeKoW— John Cena (@JohnCena) November 29, 2017
Watson, who took up the job of aiding the wrestling champ in his bid to master the game, also shared an image of the two.
Awesome day with @JohnCena. Only the best bats for this champion! @sg_cricket @ThunderBBL pic.twitter.com/dyI0uuJtVF— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 29, 2017
Despite Cena’s lack of faith in his cricketing abilities, Australia’s Big Bash League outfit Sydney Thunders was confident that he could hit a few big ones.
We're pretty sure @JohnCena could hit a few sixes in the @BBL for the #ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/aC4wvfEldc— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) November 29, 2017
The league is set to commence on December 9 as the Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades at North Sydney Oval.