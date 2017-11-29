 WWE superstar John Cena given cricket tips by Sydney Thunders’ Shane Watson | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 29, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

WWE superstar John Cena given cricket tips by Sydney Thunders’ Shane Watson

WWE superstar John Cena, who is currently in Australia to promote his upcoming film ‘Ferdinand’, was given a few tips on cricket by former Australian cricket team all-rounder Shane Watson.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2017 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Shane Watson tweeted this picture of him giving WWE superstar John Cena (R) some cricket coaching.
Shane Watson tweeted this picture of him giving WWE superstar John Cena (R) some cricket coaching. (Twitter)

WWE superstar John Cena appears to have found a mentor in Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as the former tried his hand at the gentleman’s game during a recent trip to Sydney.

Cena, who is currently Down Under to promote his upcoming film ‘Ferdinand’, certainly found his cricket experience to be a challenging one.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic No.10 jersey ‘unofficially’ retired by BCCI - This is why

The 16-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to share his experience of learning the ropes in a sport that isn’t so commonly played in the United States of America (USA).

Watson, who took up the job of aiding the wrestling champ in his bid to master the game, also shared an image of the two.

Despite Cena’s lack of faith in his cricketing abilities, Australia’s Big Bash League outfit Sydney Thunders was confident that he could hit a few big ones.

The league is set to commence on December 9 as the Sydney Thunder take on Melbourne Renegades at North Sydney Oval.

more from cricket
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you