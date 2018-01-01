Year 2018: England cricket tour, FIFA World Cup among marquee sports events

If one thought sporting events was exciting in 2017, then 2018 is a chart-buster, with all sporting disciplines having marquee events lined up. The likes of cricket, football, multi-faceted sporting events and chess are set for some interesting times in the new year.

The Indian cricket team have a paked season of international cricket, with Virat Kohli’s side touring South Africa, England and Australia this season. The Indian Premier League will also enter a new phase, first with the mega-player auction in January followed by a new season with new broadcasters.

For football lovers, they will be able to witness the biggest footballing event of the year with the FIFA World Cup being held in Russia for the first time. In Chess, this year will witness the Candidates tournament in March that will see the challenger for the world crown, currently held by Magnus Carlsen. As the year ends, the world championship will be played in London in November.

For multi-faceted sports like athletics, swimming and other disciplines, 2018 is a bonanza year. The Asian Games will be held in Jakarta while the Commonwealth Games will be held in Gold Coast, Australia. In addition, Lewis Hamilton will be aiming for his fifth Formula One tile while the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will hope to continue India’s surge in badminton. Here is the entire sporting calendar for 2018.