‘You’ve embarrassed yourself’ - Matt Prior’s vicious Ashes attack on Nathan Lyon

Matt Prior has continued his war of words with Nathan Lyon after the Australian spinner accused the former England wicketkeeper of wanting to quit midway through their 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14.

Lyon suggested Prior wanted to “fly home” before the third Test in Perth as Mitchell Johnson scared the touring batsmen with his pace.

Prior hit back by denying the claims, labelling Lyon’s comments as “completely ridiculous” and “wholeheartedly untrue”.

But the 35-year-old did not stop there as he took to Twitter to lambast Lyon more – focusing his attention on the 30-year-old’s comments about ending the careers of some of England’s current touring party.

“Last time someone spouted a whole load of BS about me, I stayed quiet, not this time,” Prior posted.

Last time someone spouted a whole load of BS about me I stayed quiet not this time.To be clear I may have been playing badly fair enough but there was no way I was getting on a plane home. You’ve embarrassed yourself @NathLyon421 & this game has a funny way of biting back. — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) November 21, 2017

I sincerely hope you’re not part of a losing @CricketAus team on home soil @NathLyon421. I still remember being sat on the outfield at the SCG after winning 3-1 while your press&fans were tearing into the Oz players. You want to end careers? Just make sure its not yours that ends — Matt Prior (@MattPrior13) November 21, 2017

