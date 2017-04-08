Younis Khan, Pakistan’s leading Test player, announces international retirement

Younis Khan, who has played 115 Tests for Pakistan in a career spanning 17 years, has announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. The 39-year-old said that the upcoming three-Test series against the West Indies would be his last for the national team.

Speaking in a press conference, Younis expressed an intention to continue in the game in some form or another. The news of the middle-order batter’s retirement comes just two days after Misbah-ul-Haq announced his own exit from the game.

Younis had earlier retired from T20I and ODI matches. After captaining Pakistan to victory in the 2009 World T20, Younis announced his retirement from the format. However, he did return to play a three-match T20 series against New Zealand in December 2010.

In November 2015, he had announced his retirement from ODI matches, playing the first of a four-match series against England in Abu Dhabi as his last game.

Younis is just 23 runs away from becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. He has a career average of 53.06 and has managed 34 centuries — the most by a Pakistan batsman and level with Sunil Gavaskar’s tally.

He holds a unique world record of having scored a century in 11 countries. His highest Test score of 313 — notched up against Sri Lanka in 2009 — is the third highest by a Pakistani batsman, after Hanif Mohammad’s 337 against West Indies in 1958 and Inzamam-ul-Haq’s 329 against New Zealand in 2002.