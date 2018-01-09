Yusuf Pathan promises to be careful after doping ban, looks forward to cricket

Yusuf Pathan thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for giving him a fair opportunity to present his case after he tested positive for a banned substance ‘Terbutaline’. The all-rounder, who has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20s for India, was handed a five-month retrospective suspension for failing a dope test, a sanction which will end on January 14.

The 35-year-old had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing programme during a domestic T20 competition on March 16 last year.

His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain the above mentioned substance which is prohibited both in & out of competition in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) prohibited list of substances.

Yusuf Pathan took to Twitter to issue his statement, in which he claimed ‘he would be more careful with what he consumes henceforth’.

Yusuf's statement:

I wish to thank the @BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner. pic.twitter.com/S83TNUpqxZ — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 9, 2018

“I had received a letter from the BCCI on 27.10.2017, stating that I had failed a doping test for the substance ‘terbutaline’. The prohibited substance was detected in my sample because of a medicine that I was taking for a throat infection,” said Pathan in a statement.

“Right from the first day I had full faith in Allah that I would be cleared of intentional doping. I have always competed in a fair and transparent manner. Competing for India and my home state Baroda has been a matter of immense pride and encouragement for me and I would never act in any manner to bring my motherland or Baroda, in any kind of disrepute. I would like to once again assure to the BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association and my fans and I promise to be more careful with what I consume henceforth. In hindsight, I should have been more careful and checked the status of the medications with BCCI’s dedicated Anti-Doping Helpline.

“I wish to thank the BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner. I also wish to thank my manager, my support staff, my family as well as my lawyer Mr. Visushpat Singhania and his team for their continued support and faith throughout the case.

“I would like to thank the almighty Allah again for showering me with his mercy in these trying circumstances.

“I look forward to getting back to cricket post 14.1.2018 when my ban gets over, a sport which has given me everything in life and to which I shall be forever indebted.”

Later, the BCCI said it is “satisfied” with Yusuf Pathan’s explanation that was using the medication to “treat an Upper Respiratory Tract Infection (URTI) and not as a performance-enhancing drug”.

“Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV, and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results,” the BCCI said in a release.

The backdated ban means Yusuf, a three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion, will not miss the auction for the 2018 edition, slated to be held on January 27 and 28.