Why Kevin Pietersen, Mohammad Kaif are in awe of Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj Singh smashed a 98-ball century to pull India out of early trouble in the second One-day International against England in Cuttack on Thursday. The social media exploded in praise of the seasoned ODI all-rounder.

Yuvraj Singh struck his 14th ODI century, and was going strong on a career-best 144* after taking his fourth-wicket partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni past the 200-run mark. It was Yuvraj’s first century since his effort against West Indies in the 2011 World Cup at Chennai. He won the Man-of-the-Match award in that match and eventually guided India to title triumph, after a 28-year gap.

This is how the Twitter reacted the instant Yuvraj Singh got to the landmark, in the company of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The International Cricket Council led the way, followed by India’s wristy star, VVS Laxman.

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 👏👏Loved ur approach &positivity esp when the team was under pressure👌Proud of you mate👍 #INDvENG @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2017

India’s latest Test triple centurion, Karun Nair, too was quick off the block in hailing Yuvraj Singh.

His original batting partner, Mohammad Kaif, turned nostalgic as Yuvraj Singh, who scored his fourth ODI century against England, carried his partnership with Mahendra Singh Dhoni past the 200-run mark. It was a similar partnership between Yuvraj Singh and Kaif that brought India victory in the NatWest series final against England at the Lord’s in 2002.

Nostalgic to watch this partnership of Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni again. The 2011 winning moment partnership.#INDvENG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 19, 2017

Yuvraj Singh was overcome with emotion, having pulled India out of trouble at 25/3 following a three-wicket burst by England paceman Chris Woakes.

Former England skipper, Michael Vaughan, joined in paying tribute to Yuvraj Singh’s resilience in battling cancer after the 2011 World Cup triumph.

Incredible story and comeback @YUVSTRONG12 ... To Beat the Dreaded 'C' is remarkable but to then score an international 100 .. !!! #Strong — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2017

Kevin Pietersen, Yuvraj’s best-known England adversary, who lovingly nick-named the Indian star ‘pie-chucker’ too was off-the-mark from Melbourne.