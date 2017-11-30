Yuvraj Singh conferred with honorary doctorate by ITM University, Gwalior

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been awarded with an honorary doctorate degree in Philosophy Honoris Causa (Ph.D h.c.) by ITM University, Gwalior.

The institute awarded the honorary Doctorate to Yuvraj Singh for his “extraordinary sporting prowess and as a catalyst of change with great integrity and humility”.

Along with Yuvraj Singh, eminent personalities like Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar (Space) Govind Nihalani (Film), Dr. Ashok Vajpayi (Poetry), Rajat Sharma (Media), Dr. R.A. Mashelkar (Science & Technology and Aruna Roy (Social Work) also received the honour.

Accepting the honorary doctorate, Singh said, “I am honoured to have been awarded this doctorate. In a way, it gives me an additional responsibility of holding the honour with great integrity and continue to live by example in everything I do.”

Yuvraj, who has over 10,000 international runs in over 400 appearances, has been Indian cricket team’s go-to player on numerous occasions.

The Chandigarh-based cricketer has always kept his best for the biggest stage, be it hitting six sixes off England pacer Stuart Broad during India’s triumphant 2007 T20 World Cup campaign or winning the `Man of the Tournament` in 2011 World Cup.

A humanitarian himself, Yuvraj started a non-charitable organization - YouWeCan Foundation in 2012 under the Bombay Trust Act 1950.

After he was diagnosed with cancer and survived, Yuvraj drew inspiration from the Livestrong Foundation in the USA and emerged as a crusader in the fight against cancer.