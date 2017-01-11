‘Yuvraj Singh is in Indian cricket team because Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not captain’

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has once again accused Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the reason behind his son’s prolonged absence from the squad.

“Yuvraj is in the team because Dhoni is no longer the captain. I had said this couple of years ago that he would be back in the team once Dhoni wasn’t the captain. It’s proved true now,” Yograj Singh was quoted as saying in an interview to Maharashtra Times.

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups 🏏☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017

Yograj’s rant comes at a time when Yuvraj’s self-shot video on Tuesday, starring him and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has gone viral for its warm vibe. Yuvraj was selected for the ODI and T20 squads for the England series this month.

Yograj Singh had last played an ODI in 2013. On repeated occasions, Yuvraj has distanced himself from his father and maintained there was no rift with Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Yograj had publicly accused MS Dhoni of keeping Yuvraj out of the India team for the 2015 World Cup. He had even said that Dhoni would have to beg one day.

“Dhoni is arrogant. The way Ravana’s proud came to an end, Dhoni will also suffer some day. He considers himself much above Ravana,” Yuvraj’s father had said then.

Yograj Singh was heavily trolled on Twitter after Yuvraj was picked for the ODI and T20 teams against England but it seems he will stick to his stance irrespective of what happens to his son.