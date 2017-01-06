Yuvraj Singh makes India return, but why dad Yograj Singh got trolled

Yuvraj Singh was the surprise selection in the Indian team for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against England. The left-hander, who had last played an ODI in 2013 and was part of the Indian team for the 2016 World T20, was selected on the back of a good Ranji Trophy performance, in which he averaged over 84.

However, Yuvraj’s selection came as an opportunity for several users in Twitter to troll his father, Yograj Singh. Several users poked fun at the fact that Yuvraj got a chance only when Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished his ODI and T20I captaincy.

Yograj singh: Yuvraj khelega, chahe kuch bhi ho

Virat: we will see

Yograj: khelega wo pic.twitter.com/zVvKIx9mLL — Mojo (@Singhlicious) December 18, 2016

Yograj Singh's reaction after Dhoni announced retirement from Odi and T20 Captaincy pic.twitter.com/8G2EkLXp8x — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni quits captaincy..

Yograj Singh at the moment. pic.twitter.com/mO4zE6ZITP — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) January 5, 2017

#msdhoni quits as Indian captain and #YuvrajSingh back in the squad.#YograjSingh is the happiest man at the moment!! — Anukul Pai (@anukulpai) January 6, 2017

In the past, Yograj has blamed Dhoni for Yuvraj’s ouster from the Indian team. When the left-hander was omitted from the Indian squad for the 2015 World Cup in Australia-New Zealand, Yograj blasted Dhoni and said he will beg and go penniless.

“Dhoni was nothing. He has become a God in cricket just because of media. There was a time when he had nothing but today he sits in front of media and rips off the media persons. He laughs at media who has given him so much hype. He laughs at the Indian people who clap when he scores a run,” Yograj said.

Yuvraj responded to his father’s comments and stated that he never said Dhoni had thrown him out of the squad. “I want to make it very clear that we are very good friends and I have never had any problems with Mahi. He is a friend and will remain forever.”