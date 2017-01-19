Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni centuries make India kings of ODI batting - This is why

The Barabati stadium in Cuttack witnessed a plethora of records being broken. Yuvraj Singh notched up his maiden 150 in ODIs and he also became India’s leading run-getter in one-day internationals against England, beating Sachin Tendulkar’s mark. (India vs England updates)

Yuvraj Singh’s knock of 150 was the highest ever by an Indian batsman in ODIs against England, beating the previous mark of 134* set by Navjot Singh Sidhu in Gwalior in 1993.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed his maiden ton versus England and 10th overall. The Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership of 256 runs was the best fourth-wicket stand against England in ODIs. Dhoni also became the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in ODIs and he became the second player after Tendulkar to go past 4000 runs in ODIs at home

India’s final score of 381/6 became the highest score in Cuttack, beating the hosts’ previous best of 363/5 at the venue, against Sri Lanka in 2014.

However, during the course of notching up their monumental score, India set a unique world record in ODI cricket. The score of 381/6 represented the 23rd time India had got past 350 in ODIs, making it the most by any team. Before the Cuttack ODI, India were level with South Africa for the most 350-plus scores in cricket with 22 each.

India achieved their first 350-plus score in ODIs during the 1999 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Taunton. In that match, Sourav Ganguly (183) and Rahul Dravid (145) slammed centuries and shared a record 318-run stand. In the same year against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Sachin Tendulkar (186*) and Dravid (153) shared a 331-run stand to post 376/2.

This total remained their highest for eight years until they breached the 400-run barrier in the 2007 World Cup, when they blasted 413/5 against Bermuda in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. During the course of the next 10 years, India regularly breached the 350 mark.

India are the only team to chase down three 350-plus scores in cricket. In the 2013 home series against Australia, they overhauled 360 in Jaipur and 351 in Nagpur. In the first ODI against England in Pune, India chased down 350.

In addition to being the kings of 350, they are also the emperors of the 400-club. They have scored five 400-plus totals in ODIs, second only to South Africa, who have scored six 400-plus scores in ODIs.

England are on top of the list for the highest score in ODIs, 444/3 against Pakistan in Trent Birdge in August, 2016.