We are friends turned lovers: Yuvraj Singh reveals a family secret

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh tied the knot with model-actor Hazel Keech on November 30 in 2016, and he says it’s great to be married to someone who’s a friend for life. “I’m happy in this marriage (touchwood) and I look forward to have a beautiful life with my wife,” says Yuvi in a chat with HT. The two dated for a while before Yuvi popped the question to Hazel in April 2016 in Bali, while on vacation. Here’s the 35-year-old cricketer talking about how marriage has been the best thing to have happened to him.

You were one of the most eligible bachelors in Team India and broke many hearts when you got hitched. Is there anything you miss about ‘being single’?

Not really! There’s always a time in life when you’re younger and you look forward to your career. And then there’s time when you look forward to getting married to someone you think life would be beautiful with. So, no regrets!

How has marriage to Hazel changed your life and you as a person?

Once you become a family man, you have responsibility towards your wife and in-laws. The most important reason why I wanted to get married to Hazel was we were very good friends before we became lovers. We had great understanding and respect for each other, which is the most important thing in a relationship. Also, Hazel is very homely and respects others. She’s a self-made woman, passionate about life, people and mankind. She’s an amazing woman and I’m lucky to have her.

Thank you @jjvalaya for making our wedding so much more special & for making us look so elegant & royal all through 🙏🏻 @hazelkeechofficial A photo posted by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:41am PST

Another important woman in your life — your mother (Shabnam Singh) — has been your support system through the years...

Yes, my mother has always been the pillar of my strength. Never in life have I felt alone because I always believed that she there for me. Mothers make a lot of sacrifices for their children and whatever she has done for me and my younger brother is why we’ve been successful in life. We’ve always progressed with the education she’s given us. Her prayers have always worked for me, and that has given me strength to deal with anything in life.