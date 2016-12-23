 Yuvraj Singh plays Santa Claus to cancer-affected children in Mumbai | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2016-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Yuvraj Singh plays Santa Claus to cancer-affected children in Mumbai

cricket Updated: Dec 23, 2016 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Yuvraj Singh provided plenty of cheer to cancer-affected children during a visit to St. Jude India childcare centre in Parel. (Twitter)

Yuvraj Singh has had a roller-coaster journey, both as a cricketer and as an individual. As a player, he single-handedly led India to 2011 World Cup glory with wonderful performances with both bat and ball. However, following the high, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment.

He successfully combated the disease and following his experience, he used his celebrity status to support cancer patients and spread awareness about the disease via his foundation – YouWeCan.

Read more

    Recently, in a function in Mumbai, Yuvraj brought happiness and smiles on the faces of cancer-affected children when he visited the St. Jude India childcare centre in Parel ahead of Christmas.

    The left-handed cricketer spent quality time with the children in an interactive session followed by special gifts from his fashion label YWC.

    “While we all rejoice this festive season, let us remember to also give back in our own little way. My biggest aim in life is to support cancer patients and these little children at St. Jude ChildCare have really stolen my heart today. Their resilience and positivity sets an example for all of us to never give up and to keep spreading love and smiles along the way. I am thankful for the time I could spend with them and pray for their speedy recovery,” Yuvraj said.

    -With PTI inputs-

    tags

    more from cricket

    Recommended for you

    <