Yuvraj Singh plays Santa Claus to cancer-affected children in Mumbai

Yuvraj Singh has had a roller-coaster journey, both as a cricketer and as an individual. As a player, he single-handedly led India to 2011 World Cup glory with wonderful performances with both bat and ball. However, following the high, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment.

He successfully combated the disease and following his experience, he used his celebrity status to support cancer patients and spread awareness about the disease via his foundation – YouWeCan.

Recently, in a function in Mumbai, Yuvraj brought happiness and smiles on the faces of cancer-affected children when he visited the St. Jude India childcare centre in Parel ahead of Christmas.

The left-handed cricketer spent quality time with the children in an interactive session followed by special gifts from his fashion label YWC.

We are here at St. Jude's with @YUVSTRONG12 meeting his fighter fans! 😊 pic.twitter.com/j13u1fAVTP — YWCFashion (@YWCFashion) December 23, 2016

The young fighters posing with their 'Fight With A.. :)' tees with @YUVSTRONG12! 😁 pic.twitter.com/Tg3zARZ7DM — YWCFashion (@YWCFashion) December 23, 2016

“While we all rejoice this festive season, let us remember to also give back in our own little way. My biggest aim in life is to support cancer patients and these little children at St. Jude ChildCare have really stolen my heart today. Their resilience and positivity sets an example for all of us to never give up and to keep spreading love and smiles along the way. I am thankful for the time I could spend with them and pray for their speedy recovery,” Yuvraj said.

-With PTI inputs-