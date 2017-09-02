Yuvraj Singh receives letter of praise from PM Narendra Modi. Here’s why

Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to post a letter that he received from none other than India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

In the letter, Narendra Modi congratulated Yuvraj Singh’s efforts at social services with his YouWeCan foundation, saying that “as a noted cricketer and someone who has successfully fought cancer, several Indians derive immense inspiration from you”.

Yuvraj Singh was a key member of the India national cricket team that won the ICC World Cup in 2011, being awarded the Player of the Series for his amazing form throughout the tournament.

However, the southpaw experienced several bouts of nausea, vomiting and weakness during the course of the tournament.

He was later diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, which he successfully recovered from and even made a return to international cricket.

However, Yuvraj Singh’s international future currently remains unknown after he was dropped from the ODI side for the series against Sri Lanka due to poor form.