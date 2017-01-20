Yuvraj Singh’s angry father Yograj forgives ‘evil’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Yuvraj Singh’s brilliant 150 in the second India vs England ODI at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium has cooled down the flamboyant left-hander’s angry father, Yograj Singh.

A fiery bowler during the days of Kapil Dev, Yograj Singh has been a Mahendra Singh Dhoni hater and blamed India’s 2011 World Cup-winning captain for Yuvraj Singh’s ouster from the Indian cricket team.

After Thursday, when Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni put on a match-winning 256-run fourth wicket stand at Barabati Stadium, Yograj has ‘forgiven’ the man who earlier this month stepped down as India’s limited overs skipper.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni raises his bat after completing his half century as Yuvraj Singh looks on during the second One Day International cricket between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday. (AFP)

“God bless Dhoni. I wanted him to score his hundred today,” Yograj said to Deccan Chronicle, adding: “Yes, I have forgiven Dhoni. God will take care of his doings. I pray to God to forgive him for his evil against my son Yuvi.”

Put into bat, India were reeling at 25 for three when Yuvraj and Dhoni, with the experience of 580 one-dayers between them, staged a spectacular recovery with an epic partnership spread over 38-odd overs.

The early dismissals of the openers or the rare failure of home captain Virat Kohli mattered little as Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni exhibited the kind of shot-making which comes naturally to them.

Well done @msdhoni on your career as captain ! 3 major wins 2 w cups 🏏☝🏼⭐️⭐️⭐️ time to unleash the old dhoni👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/7WXdre9qJU — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 10, 2017

Left-handed Yuvraj, one of the cleanest strikers of the ball, hammered a career-best 150 off 127 balls, a sizzling knock studded with 21 boundaries and three sixes.

Dhoni made 134 off 122 balls, his 10th one-day century. His innings contained six sixes, including three in a Liam Plunkett over.

“He (Dhoni) wasted three years of Yuvi”s cricket career. It was uncalled for. He should realise this and apologise to God almighty. I have always forgiven people who have done bad to me and my kids. God is great,” said Yograj Singh.

“Yuvi, my son keeps working harder and harder. I pray to God all the time and thank him always. Congratulation to my loving elder daughter (in-law) Hazel (Keech). Be with him all the time. Love each other and look after each other always,” Yograj concluded.