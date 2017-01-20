Yuvraj Singh’s top knocks in ODIs for India: From Sydney to Cuttack

Yuvraj Singh rated his Thursday’s 150-run knock against England as one of his best as India clinched the ODI series in Cuttack. Yuvraj was high on emotions after reaching the three-figure mark for the first time since 2011 World Cup.

Following his glorious knock, HT looks at Yuvraj’s five best knocks in one-day internationals:

1 ) 139 vs Australia Sydney 2004

India were put under pressure by Australia’s pacers, but VVS Laxman (106*) and Yuvraj Singh helped India put up 296/4, a good total on a difficult Sydney wicket. While Laxman scored his third century in the tri-series, Yuvraj was the one who kept the scoreboard ticking. In the 45th over bowled by Andy Bichel, Yuvraj notched up his second century in ODIs while in the penultimate over,he slammed 22 runs off Ian Harvey. Although Australia won the game by two wickets and one ball to spare via D/L method, Yuvraj showed the immense talent he possess.

2 ) 2/44 & 57 vs Australia - Ahmedabad 2011 World Cup Quarterfinal

Australia are known to take their game a notch higher in important games of a major tournament. Ricky Ponting’s team were just three games away from retaining the World Cup in 2011. Leading from the front, Ponting struck a brilliant 104 as Australia posted 260/6. Yuvraj bowled economically with 2/44 in his 10 overs. At 187 for five, Australia were on course to seal victory, but Yuvraj kept his cool with an unbeaten 57 and Suresh Raina, who played his first game of the tournament, scored an unbeaten 34 to guide India to a thrilling five-wicket win to take on Pakistan in the semifinal.

3) 84 vs Australia - Nairobi 2000 Champions Trophy

The scintillating knock that came off just 80 balls was enough for Yuvraj to burst onto the international scene. The 18-year-old was picked in the Indian team for the ICC Knockout Tournament after his exploits in the U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka. His knock was the difference as India reached 265 for nine. In the field, his lightening quick efforts were crucial as India went on to win by 20 runs and book their spot for the semifinal.

4) 69 vs England - Lord’s 2002

The 2002 tri-series final against England marked the emergence of an expressive, aggressive Indian team under Sourav Ganguly. It was a victory that is now a part of India’s folklore and the architects of that magnificent triumph were Yuvraj and Mohammad Kaif (87 not out). Ganguly waving his India jersey from the Lord’s balcony added finishing touches to the memorable triumph.

Chasing 326 to win against Naseer Hussain’s England team, India benefitted from a flying start by Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag. But a batting collapse resulted in India losing five wickets for 40 runs. However, the young guns of the Indian team — Yuvraj and Kaif — took the challenge of guiding India to a memorable two-wicket win with three balls to spare. Their match-winning stand of 121 for the sixth wicket changed the momentum.

5) 50 vs Pakistan - Centurion 2003 World Cup

Pressure brought the best out of Yuvraj. Chasing 274 to win against Pakistan in a group match of the 2003 World Cup, Yuvraj responded with a fine half-century that not just ensured India clinch the tie comprehensively with a six-wicket win, but also kept the record of beating Pakistan in any World Cup intact. Sachin Tendulkar gave India a blazing start with a fine 98, but a few quick wickets put the Men in Blue on the backfoot. However, the unbeaten 99-run stand for the fifth wicket between Yuvraj and Rahul Dravid (44) took India through.