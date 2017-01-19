 Yuvraj Singh says Cuttack ton ‘one of my best’, backs MS Dhoni to bat freely now | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 19, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Yuvraj Singh says Cuttack ton ‘one of my best’, backs MS Dhoni to bat freely now

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni scored a 256-run fourth wicket stand to rescue India from a precarious position in the second India vs England ODI in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium

cricket Updated: Jan 19, 2017 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

After his knock of 150 at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, Yuvraj Singh said it was probably the best innings of his career. (AFP)

After entertaining the Cuttack crowd with a delightful 150, Yuvraj Singh said it was probably the best innings of his career. India rode Yuvraj Singh brilliant 150 and a superb 134 from MS Dhoni to score 381/6 in the second ODI against England. (Live coverage)

“Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings,” said Yuvraj Singh after close of India’s innings at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

Yuvraj said that he and MS Dhoni were looking to get a partnership going after India were reduced to 25/3 in the fifth over. The duo produced 256 runs for the fourth wicket.

“We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season,” Yuvraj said.

The left-handed Punjab batsman revealed that he was intending to go big during a conversation with batting coach Sanjay Bangar before this match.

“I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not (helpful) for the seamers after the first 10 overs,” he said.

Yuvraj also didn’t forget to applaud his former captain for producing a blockbuster innings.

“Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely,” said Yuvraj, who had recently shared a video featuring them after Dhoni’s last match as captain earlier this month.

tags

more from cricket

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<