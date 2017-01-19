Yuvraj Singh says Cuttack ton ‘one of my best’, backs MS Dhoni to bat freely now

After entertaining the Cuttack crowd with a delightful 150, Yuvraj Singh said it was probably the best innings of his career. India rode Yuvraj Singh brilliant 150 and a superb 134 from MS Dhoni to score 381/6 in the second ODI against England. (Live coverage)

“Probably, one of my best innings. The last time I got a hundred was the 2011 World Cup. I am very happy with the innings,” said Yuvraj Singh after close of India’s innings at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium.

Yuvraj said that he and MS Dhoni were looking to get a partnership going after India were reduced to 25/3 in the fifth over. The duo produced 256 runs for the fourth wicket.

“We were trying to get a partnership. I just wanted to play down the ground and not take much risk. I have been hitting the ball well in the whole domestic season,” Yuvraj said.

The left-handed Punjab batsman revealed that he was intending to go big during a conversation with batting coach Sanjay Bangar before this match.

“I had a word with Sanjay Bangar, I told him the way I am hitting the ball I will go big. With the five fielder rule, mid-on, mid-off is up, the wicket was not (helpful) for the seamers after the first 10 overs,” he said.

Yuvraj also didn’t forget to applaud his former captain for producing a blockbuster innings.

“Dhoni has been a sensational captain for India. When Mahi is not captaining, he will bat freely,” said Yuvraj, who had recently shared a video featuring them after Dhoni’s last match as captain earlier this month.