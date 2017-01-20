Yuvraj Singh says MS Dhoni gave him confidence during epic knock in Cuttack ODI

Yuvraj Singh made a grand return to the ODI side after being out for nearly three years. He smashed 150 off 127 balls with 21 fours and three sixes. This was Yuvraj’s 14th ODI hundred, his highest ever ODI score bettering his 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004. This, coming from someone, who before this series, last played an ODI in 2013 against South Africa at the Centurion.

On the other hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni brought up his 10th ODI hundred. His 134 came off 122 balls with 10 fours and six sixes. This was the former India skipper’s first ODI century after a gap of four years. The epic 256-run stand for the fourth wicket was a record stand against England in ODIs and thanks to their effort, India notched up 381/6, the highest total in Cuttack.

India’s bowlers withstood a fierce assault from England skipper Eoin Morgan as he blasted his ninth century off just 80 balls to give England a chance. However, it proved to be a bridge too far as Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3/65 to secure a 15-run win and take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.

Yuvraj, who won the Man of the Match award, said the understanding with Dhoni during the partnership worked.

“Mahi and me were taking it bit by bit. Initially we targeted a 50-run stand and once when we got there we set our eyes on a hundred-run stand. We have won many matches for India and we had the confidence in each other. Mahi realized that I was getting the boundaries and so he was content rotating the strike. It worked well in the end,” Yuvraj stated.

The dashing left-hander spoke about how much this century, his first in ODIs since the 2011 World Cup, meant to him. ““It’s been a while since I got my last century. The days after cancer were really hard. I have been in and out of the side. My highest score coming here really makes it special. I am thankful to everyone who backed me and showed faith in me. I had the confidence of the dressing room and the backing of Virat Kohli,” Yuvraj added.

India will be aiming for a 3-0 whitewash in the final ODI in Kolkata as they look ahead to the Champions Trophy that begins in June in England.