Yuvraj Singh rescues Team India at Cuttack, continues love affair with England

Yuvraj Singh brought up his 14th ODI hundred as England let go an early advantage after they had India reeling at 25 for three in the first five overs in the second ODI match in Cuttack on Thursday. (LIVE BLOG)

Yuvraj Singh hit 15 fours and one six in the 98 balls he needed to get to his century.

Yuvraj Singh’s century on Thursday was a throwback to the 2008 series against England where he scored back to back hundreds in Rajkot and Indore in big victories for India. (SCORECARD)

The century in Indore is the case in point. India were quickly reduced to 29 for three after put into bat and it was Yuvraj who scored his 11 ODI ton to bail the hosts out.

Yuvraj Singh is currently the highest Indian run getter against England in ODIs after surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

On Thursday, India were better off, at 22 for two in the third over. Yuvraj looked cagey initially. Did Virat Kohli have a quick word as the two crossed? It was difficult to see with the sightscreen in the way, but then again, Kohli was too disappointed walking back to the dressing room after his early dismissal.

Yuvraj Singh took his time in the middle -- a mistimed block ballooned up and fell in no man’s land. England’s best bowler in the first ODI in Pune, Jake Ball, really set the ball rolling. Three deliveries down the leg side was all Yuvraj needed. He hit them for three boundaries between square leg and mid-wicket. With a packed off side field, Ball kept straying down leg and Yuvraj punished him every time, growing in confidence with each shot.

MS Dhoni joined him in the by the fifth over with India reduced to 25 for three at Shikhar Dhawan’s departure.

After that Yuvraj and Dhoni steadied ship. The hundred run partnership came off 118 balls and slowly but surely India looked on course.

Incredible story and comeback @YUVSTRONG12 ... To Beat the Dreaded 'C' is remarkable but to then score an international 100 .. !!! #Strong — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2017

The last time Yuvraj Singh played an ODI for India was in December 2013 against South Africa at the Centurion. After that he has been in and out of the India T20 squad. A comeback to the one-day squad raised eyebrows even though the 35-year-old, scoring a big double hundred in the Ranji Trophy, showed that he had not fully lost his spark.

There was a theory afloat that it was Yuvraj’s record at home against England that influenced the decision. On Thursday, few would deny that theory. Yuvraj Singh loves to wield his bat against England.