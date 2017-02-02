Yuvzendra Chahal: Hardened in ‘bowlers graveyard’ at IPL, ready to take on the world

When you bowl to Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the nets almost every day for nearly two months of the year, there can’t be a tougher preparation. Then, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) you are left to exercise your options at the graveyard for the bowlers, that the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as. Naturally, Yuzvendra Chahal is a hardened operator. (Match Highlights)

The bowlers don’t have much of a chance in T20 games at Bengaluru Stadium but on Wednesday night, leg-spinner Yuvzendra Chahal produced the best performance by an Indian bowler, six wickets for 25 runs, and the third-best in T20 internationals. (Match Scorecard)

In a dramatic collapse, the visitors lost their last eight wickets in the space of just 18 balls to be bowled out for 127 to give India a 75-run win.

“My plan was to bowl fuller with the new ball, as I knew Jason Roy and Sam Billings are good strokeplayers. And, then, the two overs I bowled later, I planned looking at how and where Amit Mishra was bowling and how he was varying his pace. The way Mishra was bowling, it gave me a lot of confidence,” said Chahal, who added that he had got the confidence right at the start of the game looking at how the ball was gripping when the England spinners were bowling.

Talking about his second spell in which he claimed five wickets for just six runs, Chahal said he was prepared for the well-set England pair of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan going hard at him.

“It was a crucial over when Root and Morgan were batting at 119 for two, I could have gone for runs too,” revealed Chahal. “I knew, the batsmen will go after me and I had to give myself the best chance at that time, I couldn’t bowl a loose ball. I had planned with Dhoni and Virat, that I have to bowl outside off stump because hitting from there is quite difficult. And I bowled my two overs according to that.”

Chahal first got Morgan (40 off 21 balls) to break their third-wicket partnership of 64 runs in 43 balls and on the next ball had Root (42 pff 37 balls).

The gawky bowler says he is not intimidated about bowling with the shorter boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium; it’s about going for wickets even when he is getting hit for runs.

“Whenever I come to Bengaluru I get positive vibes at this ground, because I feel like home here, I have spent three seasons here. I have gone for runs here and taken wickets also,” added Chahal. So, I know here if you are going for runs but at the same time if you get the wickets then it is good enough.

“It is small ground so I had planned that even if I go for 40 runs, but I should take at least three wickets it will be great.

“I have not played many series It is just the start for me, I would like to play for long.”