Yuzvendra Chahal claims record 6/25 to guide India to a 75-run win vs England

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a magical spell, capturing six wickets in quick time to send England crashing to defeat in the third and final Twenty20 International at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Chahal captured six for 25 to trigger a dramatic batting collapse in the England ranks after India posted a robust 202 after being asked to bat first.

Chahal, picked as the second leg-spinner alongside his Haryana teammate Amit Mishra, showed great control and clever variations to become the first Indian to take five wickets in the shortest format.

Chahal claimed the wickets of opener Sam Billings, and then the prize scalp of Joe Root before inducing skipper Eoin Morgan to sky a catch. A well-set Joe Root was trapped in front for 42.

He then accounted for Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and tail-ender Chris Jordan as England lost their last eight wickets for eight runs.

Chahal, an accomplished chess player before taking up cricket, was virtually playing at home as he represents Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team led by his India skipper Virat Kohli.