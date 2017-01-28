Yuzvendra Chahal says big VCA ground gives India spinners advantage vs England

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the star performers for India with the ball in the first T20 match against England at Kanpur, said his strength is to bowl stump to stump.

This is Chahal’s first home series and the leg spinner was the only shining grace for India with his haul of 2/27 in the first match in Kanpur.

“I stick to a stump to stump line. Sometimes it depends on the wicket as well,” said Chahal on the eve of the second T20. Virat Kohli’s team faces must-win situation in order to stay alive in the series after suffering a seven-wicket loss in Kanpur.

The VCA Stadium is comparatively a bigger ground compared to other stadiums in India. Chahal feels that will give bowlers an advantage.

“There is no discussion yet in the final combinations. But having a bigger ground is a plus point for bowlers as the batsmen look to attack every time in T20 cricket. We can flight the ball a bit more on bigger grounds and the batsmen will have to plan well on when to attack,” said Chahal.

Chahal and veteran Amit Mishra are fighting for the lone leg spinner spot in the playing XI. “Mishi can turn the ball more than me. I have a little more pace than him,” said Chahal.

The young legspinner has performed admirably in the last couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League. In the 2015 edition, he picked up 23 wickets at a strike-rate of 12.2 while in 2016, he was second in the wickets tally with 21 from 13 games at an average of just over 19.