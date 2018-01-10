Yuzvendra Chahal stuns ‘troll’ Rohit Sharma with this witty reply on social media

Yuzvendra Chahal is not just a wily customer with the cherry in his hand but can be lethal with his witty one-liners on social media as well. However, unlike on the pitch where it’s the opposition who face the brunt of it, it was his India teammate Rohit Sharma who was sent packing on Tuesday.

Chahal, who is gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs series against South Africa in Bangalore, had posted a picture with a golf club in his hand at the KGA Golf Course on his official Instagram handle stating: “Taking a swing at the golf course #T20 #outofthepark.”

As is the norm with social media, it didn’t take much time for the picture to go viral with his fans liking and commenting on the picture. Sharma, too, joined the queue and simply remarked: “Khud mat ud jayiyo golf stick ke saath (Don’t get blown away along with the stick).” The jibe, aimed at the lean-built Chahal started another hilarious conversation.

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar, too, joined the conversation and stated: “With your power, it’s a Hole in one on a 5 par!!”

However, as it would be, Chahal was the ultimate winner. Taking a swipe at Sharma, Chahal calmly reminded him that sticks weren’t used to play golf but clubs were. “@rohitsharma45 haha stick hoti to shayad udd jata but it’s called a golf club bhaiya (I might have been blown away if it was a stick, but it’s called a golf club brother).”

This isn’t the first time that Chahal has sported pictures of him trying his hand at other sports. Earlier, during the series against New Zealand, Chahal had beaten Ish Sodhi twice in chess with the latter admitting that the Indian wrist-spinner was by far the better player.