Zimbabwe include two uncapped players in ODI tri-series vs Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Brandon Mavuta, Zimbabwe all-rounder and wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Murray has been included in the 15-member Zimbabwe squad for ODI tri-series in Bangladesh, featuring Sri Lanka in January 2018.

The tournament will begin on January 15 and end on January 27. Despite Zimbabwe recently winning their first ODI series against Sri Lanka in July, seven members of that squad have not been named for the upcoming tri-series.

Besides the two former Zimbabwe Under-19 players, Blessing Muzarabani is also in line to make his ODI debut, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Muzarabani made his international debut for Zimbabwe during the pink-ball Test match against South Africa on the Boxing Day, when he finished wicket less in his 13 overs.

The Graeme Cremer-led side will bank on the experience of Hamilton Masakadza, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Christopher Mpofu and Kyle Jarvis. The side is expected to leave for Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe ODI squad:

Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Ryan Murray (wk), Tendai Chisoro, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Christopher Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis.