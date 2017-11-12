20 cameras, drone to locate big cat that killed man in Uttarakhand

A day after a big cat killed a man, 20-odd camera traps were installed and a drone was pressed into service in the forest of US Nagar district on Sunday to locate the animal, officials said. It was second such death in the past two months.

Shakoor Ahmad, a daily wager from Turka Tisaur village in Sitarjganj, 43 km from here, reportedly spotted pugmarks of the big cat last week.

Ahmad, 48, alerted villagers about its movement but himself fall prey to the human eater on Saturday noon when he went to collect fodder in a nearby forest.

Mohmad Rafique, who was with Ahmad and was cutting grass at some distance, said big cat attacked Ahmad and it was so quick and the animal dragged his body inside the forest.

When Rafique saw the blood, he ran back to the village and alerted people about the attack. Villagers immediately informed police and forest officials. Officials reached the spot and recovered the half eaten body of Ahmad.

Earlier, Harmeet, 2, the son of Gopal Singh, was killed by a big cat in Gobra village of Bajpur on September 29 and injured Amar Singh next day in nearby Gobra village.

Nitish Mani Tripathi, divisional forest officer of central east, forest division, said, “We are yet to ascertain whether it was a tiger or leopard that killed Ahmad. The pugmarks are not very clear.”

Official added 20 camera traps have been installed on the spot to identify and locate the big cat. A drone is also is being into service in that area. The forest officials were also mulling to put a cage to catch the big cat.