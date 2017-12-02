3 IIT Roorkee students get ₹1.39 cr offer from Microsoft

Three engineering students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have been offered ₹1.39 crore annual salary package by the multinational technology giant Microsoft, establishing popularity of the institute among top recruiters of the world.

The package, which is highest in the history of the institute, have been offered to two computer science engineering and an electronics branch students, whose identity has not been disclosed.

Last year, the highest salary package offered at the institute was ₹95 lakh, which too was by Microsoft.

According to the institute’s placement cell authorities, about 250 companies have enrolled for this year’s placement sessions at the institute, which is expected to cross 300-mark in the coming days.

Among the leading global MNCs coming to the institute for recruitment are Microsoft, Uber, Goldman Sachs, Schlumberger and WebStaff. Top Indian companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Indian Space Research Organization are also among 50-odd companies and start-up ventures offering hefty packages to the IIT Roorkee students, said Prof NP Padhy, the placement in-charge.

The companies are offering students pay packages between ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore, with best offers being made to computer science, electrical, mechanical, civil, chemical and electronics and communication engineering students. Also, attractive packages and perks are being offered to students of production and industrial engineering, master of computer applications, applied mathematics, geophysical technology, applied geology and geological technology.

For past few years, domestic firms have been offering pay packages between ₹20 and ₹35 lakh. The public sector jobs are being major attraction among IITians. As many as 18 students accepted the government offer last year.

“IIT-Roorkee is country’s leading institution in terms of higher technical and management education, with an excellent track record of its performance over the last 168 years. Our institution has been churning out engineers, technocrats, scientist and managers par excellence to compete at global level, which is being confirmed by lucrative job offers from top companies of the world,” said IIT Roorkee director Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi.

IIT Roorkee was founded in 1848.