35 nominations at DAV College, DBS to witness polls on Saturday

Dehradun: Thirty five nominations were reported at DAV (PG) College for the student union election of 2017-18 which has been scheduled on August 31 at the college.

Four candidates filed nominations for the post of president followed by five for vice president, five for general secretary, five for joint secretary, four for treasurer, seven for university representative, two for women representative and three for graduate representative (science). No nomination for post graduate representative and graduate representative Arts was filed.

Flooded with supporters chanting slogans and shouting for votes, the nomination process ended peacefully amid heavy police force. DK Tyagi, election officer at the college said, “The nominations will be scrutinized following which a final list will be declared on Saturday.”

DAV is the topmost semi aided government college in the state with over 12000 students where the college union holds great significance in voicing the issues of the students. The college union had protested against merit based admission two years ago and had also filed several PILs. The Nainital High Court rejected all claims and asked the government to ensure merit based admission as directed by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Notably, DAV has been ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed student union wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for a decade now. This time it would be challenging for the union as the state has already witnessed the sweeping victory of the Congress backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) at MKP and SGRR Colleges. Saurabh Mamgain, the rebel candidate of NSUI, has also filed nomination.

Meanwhile, campaigning at DBS (PG) College was done silently for the election which has been scheduled on August 26 where NSUI and ABVP will again be contesting against each other.