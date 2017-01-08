41 outgoing MLAs failed to submit property details

Forty-one members of the outgoing Uttarakhand assembly didn’t give details of properties since their election in 2012, the assembly secretariat has revealed in response to an RTI query.

Out of the 41 members, 24 were elected on Congress ticket, 15 on BJP ticket and two on BSP ticket.

Five Congress MLAs - Dinesh Agarwal, SS Negi, Indira Hridayesh, Dinesh Dhane and Yashpal Arya - are members of the chief minister Harish Rawat-led council of ministers.

“The RTI reply clearly shows that how less interested are our representatives are for setting up an example” Nadeemudin, who had filed the query, told HT on Sunday.

The MLAs were to file details of movable assets under the Uttar Pradesh Ministers and Legislators (Publication of Assets & Liabilities) Act (1975), which Uttarakhand has adopted.

The Act suggests that MLAs should submit details of their assets and liabilities within three months of their election.

Rajkumar, the Congress MLA from Dehradun, said he had failed to file details owing to his “busy schedule and I will soon do the same”.

“Usually, legislators carry an impression that they don’t care about rules,” said Shailarani Rawat, a Congress MLA disqualified from the assembly last year. She is now with the BJP.

Shailarani is among 29 members of the outgoing assembly who filed details about their assets.

The hill state will hold election to the 70-member state assembly on February 15.#