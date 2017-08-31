52.5% polling at DAV (PG) College, results today

DEHRADUN: Dayanand Anglo Vedic Post Graduate (DAV PG) College reported 52.5% polling during the students’ union election on Thursday.

Of the total 6,879 students, only 3,608 cast ballot to decide the fate of 31 candidates.

Polling started 20 minutes after the scheduled time at 9.20 am and continued till 2 pm. Amid heavy deployment of police, students cast their vote. Entry into the college was allowed after showing identity card, which was scanned through QR code at the gate.

DK Tyagi, election officer at the college, said the polling percentage was better than previous years. In 2016, 51% polling was reported and prior to this, it was less than 50%. “The polling has certainly strengthened this year as compared to previous years,” Tyagi told Hindustan Times. There were 20 booths in the college - 10 each for boys and girls.

Police had divided the college campus and its adjoining areas in three zones each of which was secured by circle officer Dalanwala, Kotwali and Nehru Colony. Staff from 11 police stations and traffic was deployed to ensure peaceful polling. A total of 249 police staff was deployed which included 10 station in-charges, 10 police riders, two tear gas squads and two fire tenders.

Jaya Baluni, CO traffic who monitored the elections, said, “The polling went peacefully. No major incident was reported.” Some minor squabble was reported inside and outside college campus, but no case was reported.

The DAV College election is one of the prominent student union elections in the state. Many state leaders are alumni of the college that gives exposure in politics to students. The direct competition is between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backed student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Congress backed National Students Union of India (NSUI).

NSUI has previously won presidential post at SGRR (PG) College and MKP (PG) College, but ABVP managed to secure the post at DBS (PG) College. ABVP has been winning the presidential post since last one decade and are hopeful to win this time as well.