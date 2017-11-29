A murder that wasn’t: Cops crack Doon body case, says man had committed suicide

A 27-year-old youth whose body was found in the heart of the state capital had committed suicide and was not murdered, police said Wednesday.

The discovery of the youth’s body from a spot near the iconic Clock Tower Monday had sent shockwaves across Dehradun and had also put a question mark over the efficacy of the night patrolling .

The Dehradun police said that the Yatin Verma (27), a resident of Bageshwar district, had taken the extreme step allegedly owing to depression caused by drug addiction.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti Kumar said that Verma had taken up a room at a city hotel on Rajpur Road without making an entry or submitting identity proofs. He shot himself in the head in the room.

On spotting the body, the panicked hotel staff, who had already violated rules by offering Verma a room without an entry, sought to cover up the incident by disposing his body at a nearby spot. Two members of the hotel staff were arrested by the police in connection with the case.

The police recovered the weapon used in the incident and a suicide note, allegedly written by the deceased and hidden by the hotel staff, from the hotel on Wednesday. The note talks about depression as the reason behind Verma taking the extreme step, the police said.

Verma did his schooling from Dehradun and had joined a gym where he started taking steroids and supplements for body building. “Continued usage of steroids gradually led to deterioration of his physical as well as financial health, because of which he went into depression,” the SSP said.

The police is working to trace the gym trainerwho used to supply steroids to him. Verma’s family was unaware about his visit to Dehradun.