Adityanath devotes time to cow, temple at CM residence

DEHRADUN: In his maiden visit to Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath spent a quiet Wednesday morning feeding cows and offering prayers at the official residence of his Uttarkhand counterpart.

The 45-year-old Adityanath reached the capital on Tuesday evening and spent night at Trivendra Singh Rawat’s residence here. The UP chief minister was accompanied by his deputy Dinesh Sharma.On Wednesday, he along with Rawat went to Shimla to attend the swearing in-ceremony of Jayram Thakur who took over as the chief minister of neighbouring Himanchal Pradesh.

“Held prayers and offered jaggery to cows today morning at chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s residence,” Adityanath official handle tweeted.

Both Rawat and Adityanath hail from Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. The UP chief minister’s parents and brothers stay in their ancestral village in Pauri. After taking reins of Uttar Pradesh in March, Adityanath arrived in Dehradun for the first time.

According to an official note, the visitor also took stroll at the sprawling CM residence. “They (Adityanath and Trivendra) worshiped in the temple in the CM’s house and also fed jaggery to cows in the ranch. The yogi appreciated the natural beauty and clean environment of the premises,” it said.

Incidentally, the UP chief minister has a cowshed at his Kalidas road residence in Lucknow. The cows were shifted from Gorakhpur to Lucknow. Sources said Adityanath praised the cowshed at the CM residence in Doon.

Sources at the chief minister’s office said during the stay, the two chief ministers did not discuss the issues pertaining to the distribution of assets that remains unresolved between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Later in the day, Adityanath, his deputy Dinesh and Rawat returned to the capital from where the UP chief minister left for Lucknow. Mussoorie legislator Ganesh Joshi was present to receive the UP leaders.