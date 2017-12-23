Admin bans mining in US Nagar on private lease

The district administration has banned mining on private lease in US Nagar district.

The ban comes into force with immediate effect, stated an order issued by US Nagar district magistrate Neeraj Khairwal on Friday

The decision comes following three daily-wage workers, including a minor girl, were killed at Noorpur under Sultanpur Patti police station in the district on December 22. The workers, hailing from Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, were mining sand when a mound of clay fell on them killing them.

Khairwal has constituted a committee to probe into the incident and submit a report. The committee comprises sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers, divisional forest officers of respective areas and deputy director mining.

The illegal mining has been continuing in US Nagar despite the district administration’s efforts to check it. The illegal mining is not just incurring losses to the government exchequer, but also causing harm to environment.

According to sources, mining lease has been granted to 69 private contractors in the district. About 37 such contracts have been given in Bazpur. There are 56 crushers in the district.

The situation of illegal mining is such that the mining mafia do not hesitate to attack police and forest officials. On December 9, illegal miners attacked a police party during a raid near Kosi river in Kashipur subdivision.

“We have instructed private lease holders to keep an eye on illegal mining in nearby areas. Instead of following the instruction, the lease holders are involved in illegal mining. Severe action will be taken against all those who will be found guilty,” Khairwal told HT.