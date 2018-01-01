Administration yet to decide on shifting of stone units from Nainital areas

With the Nainital district administration yet to take a decision on the shifting of stone crushing units, environmental pollution is increasing on the outskirts of Haldwani and Lalkuan cities in Kumaon division.

There are around 28 stone crushing units operating in the area. The local residents have been demanding that a zone be earmarked for the units as soon as possible. The Uttarakhand high court had asked the stone crushers to shift the units by 2017-end, but the deadline was later extended to 2018. Still, there is no move either by the government or the stone crushers to shift the stone crushing units.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), also vocal on the issue, has asked the stone crushers to limit the number of hours for operating the machinery. The big machines have been asked to remain off in the night so that there are no vibrations. Apart from this, the stone crushers have been asked to use covers in the mining area to prevent dust from spreading out in the atmosphere. They have also been asked to develop a ‘green’ cover around the premises.

But it seems that the present moves by the administration are only limited to curbing the pollution level and not ensuring that the stone crushers eventually move out of the area. Lalkuan MLA Naveen Dumka said that the administration “must” find a suitable zone at the earliest so that the stone crushers could be shifted there. “We have also received complaints of pollution from stone crushers situated within residential colonies and it is a major issue here,” he said.

GS Bhandari, a resident of Fatta Bangar in Haldwani, said that the residents would be launching a massive agitation in the coming days for the shifting of the units from the area, as they are posing environmental threats.

Nainital district magistrate Deependra Chaudhary said that the administration has taken various steps to bring down the noise and air pollution from the stone crushing units situated in residential areas. “The matters related to shifting are being examined and we would be earmarking a zone for the stone crushers in the future,” he said.