After 9 years in waiting, Shishambara waste facility in Dehradun begins trial operation

After a long wait of over nine years and several rounds of litigation, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation’s (DMC) long-awaited waste management facility – the first of its kind in Uttarakhand – began its trial run here on the state capital’s outskirts on Friday.

Dehradun mayor Vinod Chamoli marked the inaugural trial run of waste disposal at the project site located at Shishambara, around 20 kms from Dehradun, in the presence of DMC corporators and officials, by flagging in a garbage truck.

The project comprises two main parts – a waste processing plant for recyclable items and a scientific landfill site. The latter will help in disposal of garbage, unlike the open waste disposal site or ‘trenching ground’ in the city on Sahastradhara Road that was being used for dumping garbage until now.

The switch over is thus likely to alleviate the garbage disposal woes of the state capital, which generates over 350 metric tonnes of solid waste every day.

“We successfully began the trial run of the facility on Friday by disposing the first batch of garbage there. We have stopped disposal of waste at the Sahastradhara trenching ground and it will now be transported all the way to Shishambara for disposal,” Dehradun municipal commissioner, Vijay Kumar Jogdande told HT.

For now, garbage dumping has begun at the site while the processing plant will start functioning in January, he added.

Residents living close to the Sahastradhara trenching ground – who led a long legal battle for stopping unscientific waste dumping in their neighbourhood – breathed a sigh of relief on Friday, as Doon’s waste will no more be disposed at the centrally located trenching ground. “It is a victory of the residents’ efforts,” Rakesh Kumar Bhargava, president of Sahastradhara Road Jankalyan Samiti, an umbrella body of colonies/resident welfare bodies surrounding the trenching ground, said.

The plant was first proposed in 2008 under the Centre’s Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project when its estimated cost was Rs 24.60 crore, which has since risen to Rs 35.97 crore at present.

Jogdande, meanwhile, claimed that the DMC had received clearance from the pollution board for using the site. He added that the scientific processing and disposal arrangement for entire city’s municipal solid wastes will be done in compliance with the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules.