After protests, AIIMS Rishikesh rolls back ‘steep hike’ in prices

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh on Sunday rolled back what was being termed a “steep hike” in the rates of medical procedures, following protests from residents and activists.

In October, the revised rates of medical and surgical procedures corresponding to the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates were implemented in the hospital, which were a number of times higher than those at AIIMS Delhi.

A number of residents, activists and social organizations came together to protest against the hike and an indefinite hunger strike started on November 3 under the banner of #RightToHealth movement.

“In view of public interest, it has been decided by the competent authority that the implementation of CGHS rate stands withdrawn and that AIIMS Rishikesh will follow the rates of Delhi AIIMS for all diagnostic, outpatient department, in patient department and procedure charges,” Prof Mukesh Tripathi, medical superintendent of AIIMS Rishikesh, told media persons.

Hindustan Times highlighted the protest in its edition dated November 5.

Protestors, however, continued to sit on hunger strike on Sunday, saying that they will not call it off “without confirming” that the changes announced by the hospital administration, had been implemented.

“We will first cross-check whether the (new) rate list matches the one with the Delhi AIIMS from patients in the hospital and will end the strike only once we are assured that the administration is sticking to its words,” said activist Praveen Singh, who continued to sit on hunger strike on Sunday.

The protestors are also demanding putting an end to “certain discrepancies” at a medical store and some doctors allegedly referring patients to private hospitals from AIIMS Rishikesh, he said.

As per the increased rates, a cancer patient seeking radiotherapy at the AIIMS Rishikesh was being charged anywhere from ₹ 29,750 to R 1,32,314, against ₹ 3,000 and ₹750, which is charged from patients admitted to the private and general ward in AIIMS Delhi.

Similarly, for knee replacement, which is free in AIIMS Delhi general ward and ₹ 8,000 the private ward, the AIIMS Rishikesh was charging ₹ 99,000.

A biopsy, for which ₹ 250 is charged in AIIMS Delhi’s private ward, was costing ₹ 5,175 for patients at the AIIMS Rishikesh.