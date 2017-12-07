Agitating seer in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar forcibly taken for medical care

Brahamchari Atmabodhanand,who was the fifth week of his fast to demand a blanket ban on quarrying and operation of stone crushers within 5-km area of the Ganga,was forcibly shifted Thursday morning to a Doon hospital.

In the morning, when other ashram inmates were meditating on the Ganga banks, a team of district and police administration in a swift action forcefully took away Atmabodhanand on health ground. On Wednesday, additional district magistrate (administration) Bhagwat Kishore Mishra served a notice to the seer mentioning that the district administration can admit him to a hospital on medical grounds. Mishra had personally appealed him to give up agitation.

“We had to shift the Brahamchari after medical experts of Coronation Hospital of Dehradun warned about his deteriorating health,” sub-divisional magistrate Manish Kumar said.

Fellow ashram inmate Brahamchari Dayanand said the seer was meditating along with Matra Sadan spiritual head Swami Shivanand Saraswati when the administration carried out the action. “It was deliberately planned and Brahamchari Atmabodhanand was ill-treated by the police. He was tortured mentally and physically and was not even given water.”

In June 2011, another Matra Sadan inmate Swami Nigmanand was also on a fast unto death agitation opposing quarrying on the Ganga bed when he was forcibly shifted to the Haridwar district hospital by the administration on health ground. Later, he was referred to a hospital at Jolly Grant,where he died after 108 days of agitation. The ashram inmates fear some administrative officials in nexus with quarrying mafia may do the same again.