Akhara Parishad likely to release second list of self-styled godmen on Friday

The much-awaited release of second list of fake saints is likely to be released by the apex body of seers -- Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) -- at Prayag in Allahabad on Friday.

According to the ABAP, after more than three months of detailed enquiry, analysis, checking and deliberation, the list was prepared though consensus among the executive body saints.

Akhada Parishad office bearers though didn’t divulge any details of name and number of saints to be included in the second list.

ABAP general secretary Hari Giri Maharaj, who is in Allahabad, told HT over phone that Prayag meeting would be important as core issues like fake saints, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi issue and Mahakumbh fair preparations will dwelled at length.

“Akhada Parishad assumes greater responsibility in wake of large number of fake and rootless cult leaders coming into existence, maligning the Sanatan Dharma, true saints and ascetics. We had through first list zeroed on 14 such saints and now second list consists of similar people, who have brought disrepute to the very name and status of saints,” said Hari Giri.

Notably, the first list of self-styled godmen was released on September 10, in which controversial saints such as Asha Ram Bapu, Baba Ram Raheem, Rampal, Radhe Maa, Sachidanand Giri, Ichhadhari Bhimanand, Swami Assemnanad, Narayan Sai, Acharya Kushmuni, Brahspati Giri, Om Baba, Malkhan Singh, Swami Om and Nirmal Baba were termed as fake and boycotted from the saint community.

The second list was to be released post Diwali but the deadline was extended till December 10. The second list was not made public citing lack of mutual consensus among the saints.

Along with fake saints issue, the ABAP will also discuss on upcoming Mahakumbh fair at Prayag scheduled in 2019 as well as 2021 Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.

Giri said as all the 13 akhadas are provided land at Kumbh zone, the parishad will dwell on land space, accommodation facilities, shahi snaan and other related aspects. A report will be presented before Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Kumbh Mela officer-in-charge.

He also expressed happiness over release of 297 crore till date by the government for Prayag Mahakumbh.

The issue of construction of Lord Rama temple at Ayodhya will also come up at the Akhada Parishad meeting with Mahant Narendra Giri urging saints from across the country to get united and come under the ABAP banner to pave way for construction of the temple.