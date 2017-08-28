Amit Shah to visit Doon, assess Rawat govt’s performance

DEHRADUN: BJP chief Amit Shah will be here on a two-day visit on September 19 during which he will monitor the Trivendra Singh Rawat government’s performance and scrutinise the ruling party’s organisational preparedness for the next general elections, according to insiders.

Shah’s visit coincides with the completion of the Rawat government’s six months in power. “Besides reviewing its performance, he will scrutinise the organisational preparedness of the party’s state unit in view of the next year’s local body elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” a BJP leader said.

Party insiders said Shah would try and reconcile the growing friction between BJP veterans and some 15 of its new entrants. Formerly with the Congress, Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj and BJP veteran Madan Kaushik are said to be not in the best of terms especially after the recent clashes between their supporters in Haridwar. Days later, the town saw clashes between the supporters of former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and BJP legislator Kunwar Pranab Singh ‘Champion.’ Nishank is a parliamentarian from Haridwar whereas Champion represents the Khanpur assembly segment of the Lok Sabha constituency.

Officially, the BJP downplayed the frictions saying that would not require Shah’s intervention. “They (frictions) have got nothing to do with factionalism within the party as they are petty ego clashes. That’s normal in a democratic party, which is being joined by so many people from other parties,” BJP state president Ajay Bhatt said. “So, such squabbles do not merit his intervention.”

But BJP state general secretary Naresh Bansal said the frictions were a challenging task. “Our party chief during his visit will definitely provide us guidance, but it is for the state leaders to resolve the squabbles among some of the party leaders.”

Bansal said the BJP chief would have a hectic schedule packed with back-to-back meetings. “During his hectic schedule, he will preside over 15-20 meetings a day,” he said, adding Shah would meet the chief minister, his Cabinet ministers and the BJP legislators to assess their performance. Shah would also have an organisational assessment to check whether it “is properly publicising a number of pro-people schemes and development projects introduced by the Rawat government and the Centre.”

The BJP chief was expected to provide valuable tips to expedite delivery, if needed, and strengthen the organisational capability.

Bhatt said the party might organise an intellectuals’ meet where Shah would share with them the achievements of the BJP-led Centre and the state government. “We may also organise his (Shah) interaction with our party’s district heads or our grassroots level workers from areas falling in nearly 11,000 polling booths.”

Bansal said Shah’s interaction with party workers would boost their morale, which would brighten the party’s prospects in all coming elections.